Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Queens of Soul, with a Tribute to Aretha Franklin” on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $24 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninof” on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host their “Beer, Bourbon & Bites” event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at M Event Center, 24688 Co. Rd. 10, Coshocton. Event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for friends of the museum and $55 otherwise. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $35. Paid reservations are accepted in cash, credit card or check and are due by Jan. 17. All attendees will receive a 3-month friends of the museum membership, which includes free museum admission. For more information, contact 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in December, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s adult book group will meet at 10 a.m. The title for January is “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards. Tea and breakfast snacks provided.

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a free screening of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

• The Sidney High School swim team will compete in the Sidney Invitational at 5:45 p.m. at the Sidney YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St.

MONDAY, JAN. 6

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Silent Afternoon” at 3:30 p.m. for teenagers who want to practice sign language skills by playing games and hanging out with friends. All conversations will be in American Sign Language. All levels are welcome and snacks will be provided.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Knit & Crochet Circle” at 5:30 p.m. Anyone is invited to join and can bring projects they are working on or arrange for lessons.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s Lego Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Children ages kindergarten and older are welcome to come and join in a lego build.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

• The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold a noon luncheon and meeting at the Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail. Meetings are open to the public and reservations are required by noon the Monday before each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• Portals to Piqua’s Past will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. January’s topic is William Pitsenbarger.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

• The New Bremen Public Library’s Youth Book & Media Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. to discuss favorite books, comics, games, youtubers, anime, and more.

• The White Memorial Library will host a jigsaw puzzle competition at 5 p.m. Individuals and groups are welcome to join and a prize will be awarded to the winning team. Pre-registration is requested and light snacks will be provided.