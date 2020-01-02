125 Years

January 2, 1895

Sidney is about to have a new railroad depot. The old building that has graced the hill to the southeast of the west end of Poplar Street, and which has served for the C.H. & D. railroad for many years, will be torn down and a handsome new building erected in its place. It is understood work on the new building will commence about Apr. 1. It will be located a little north of the present depot and will be built of pressed brick and stone.

———

Lyon Brothers and Charles Timeus are putting up ice that measures from six to eight inches thick. The quality is fine.

100 Years

January 2, 1920

William B. Swonger, deputy collector of internal revenue for the Tenth district of Ohio since 1917, has given up his government position and become an income tax consultant for the public. He will have offices in Bellefontaine and Sidney. His successor has not been named.

———

Commissioner William Brandon had the misfortune of suffering a broken arm yesterday afternoon. He started to crank his automobile which backfired, the crank hitting his right arm. It was broken between the wrist and the elbow.

———

A general survey of the religious conditions and needs of this county, a part of the world-wide surveys being made by the Inter-church World Movement of North America, will be made as soon as the organization of a county council and other preliminary steps now under way have been completed. Rev. Moyer has been appointed survey supervisor for Shelby county.

75 Years

January 2, 1945

Once again Shelby county has done a magnificent job in helping to finance the war effort, with final figures released today showing the county almost doubled its assigned quota in bond purchases. Against an overall quota of $1,446,000, local purchases totaled $4,753,668.

———

Miss Dorothy Ann Schaub and Miss Mary Pequinot, of this city, are among student nurses who will receive their caps at graduation exercises this evening at Good Samaritan hospital, Dayton.

50 Years

January 2, 1970

The new Sidney-Shelby county YMCA Health Club has now gone into full operation, according to John E. Toncray, Y executive director. Toncray said that in addition to many exercise units, the new club also has a complete sauna bath. The Y bought the equipment late that year from the former Executive Health Club.

———

The New Year finds Jack Wissman still the leading scorer in the Sidney Daily News coverage area. The New Bremen senior holds a 26.0 point average. In eleven games he has picked up 111 field goals and 64 free throws for a total of 286 points.

25 Years

January 2, 1995

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republicans who won control of the House for the first time in 22 years opened a new legislative session with election of a first-ever woman speaker.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, R-Reynoldsburg, who commands a 56-43 majority in the House, said during opening day ceremonies that legislators will not be judged on a partisan basis, but on how they work together to make government work.

———

There is nothing like a growing family to change one’s perspective on life. For James Jordan, that re-evaluation of life has led him on a journey that led to his being sworn in as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

