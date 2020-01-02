Altrusa plans Trivial Pursuit fundraiser

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney, Ohio Foundation Inc. has announced plans for the their 13th annual scholarship fundraising event to be held on April 16, 2020, at the Sidney Moose Lodge 568, 1200 N. Broadway, Sidney. This year the event is to be a Trivial Pursuit game with a theme of Flashback Fun. The Altrusa Club is challenging local residents, past scholarship winners and area businesses to form a team.

Individuals, businesses and organizations may form teams of up to eight adults (18 years of age or older) to compete in a five-round, 10 questions per round Trivial Pursuit game. Some prizes to be awarded throughout the game and to the highest scoring team. For added fun, additional scoring points and potential prizes, teams may dress in attire from past decades.

Tickets for the event are to be sold at $35 each and can be obtained from Altrusa members. Appetizers to be included in price of ticket and a cash bar will be available. For those wishing to make donations of cash or prizes a tax deductible receipt will be issued.

Altrusa was founded nationally in 1917 and locally in 1944 supporting literacy and education. The Altrusa Scholarship Committee annually solicits applicants through Shelby County high school counselors. This past year over 25 applications were received with three of the applicants receiving $1000.00 scholarship each. Over the past 6 years nearly $25,000 in scholarship monies was awarded. Altrusa has set a goal of awarding five $1,000 scholarships in 2020.

For more information or to sign up contact Ruth Hinzman at 619-208-9482 or hinzmanruth@yahoo.com, Ann Wammes-Weiskittel at 317-407-2733 or awamweis@gmail.com