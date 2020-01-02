BOE thanks board member for service to school district

NEW KNOXVILLE – At their Dec. 30 meeting, the New Knoxville Board of Education saw to end-of-year business, which included recognizing an outgoing board member for his service.

Bill Katterhienrich, who decided not to run again for his seat, was thanked for his four years of service to the board. Brian Hoge will begin as a board member starting with the Jan. 13. Hoge ran unopposed in the last general election.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of new personnel. They included Tanner Zizelman as substitute teacher, Samantha Fledderjohann and Link Noykos as coaches for high school track, Jami Leffel and Scott Thompson for junior high track coaches, and Laura Gengler as a substitute custodian.

The Board approved donations for school activities. They included an anonymous donation of $1,000, which is to be split 50-50 between the Lego League and E-Sports. German Farmers Insurance donated $1100 toward the eighth-grade Washington D. C. trip.

The Board set their next meeting for Jan. 13, starting with a short organizational meeting taking approximately 15 minutes. President pro-tempore will be Brian Lammers.

Among discussion items will be the 2020-21 school calendar. Superintendent Kim Waterman said she had presented three options to teachers for comment. One option had a full two week Christmas vacation, taking away or day or two at other holiday breaks.

Waterman also passed along thanks from third-grade teacher Stacey Stetler, who reported collecting over 1,000 items donated to her foster child program.

Grade 4 to 12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann reported that two students will be going to the Regional Spelling Bee on March 21. Bobby Fowler will represent grades 4 to 6 and Breanna Van Gundy won first place for grades 7 and 8.

She also said the Lego Robotics Team will be competing in the District Qualifier on Jan. 18. Also, the E-Sports team has been practicing for their season which begins in early February. She said the new tables and floor mats have been installed and the students are looking forward to their upcoming season.

Fledderjohann also said the grade 7 to 12 Talent Show named 3 winners. Hayden Temple took first place, Colin Miltner won second place, with third place going to Krosbey King.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

