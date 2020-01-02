Minster man wins on ‘Cash Explosion’

COLUMBUS – Tedd Short, of Minster, was the winner on Saturday’s episode of “Cash Explosion” and will appear on the Ohio Lottery television show again this week.

Short won $7,000 in the opening round of Saturday’s episode. He won an additional $5,000 in the second chance round and advanced to the final round. In the Cash Challenge, Short came away as the week’s champion and took home $50,000.

Short purchased his winning ticket at Mully’s Outwest on state Route 47 in Sidney.

“Cash Explosion” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday each week on stations across Ohio, including WHIO out of Dayton.

For more information, visit www.cashexplosionshow.com.