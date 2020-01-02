Posted on by

Minster man wins on ‘Cash Explosion’


Tedd Short, right, of Minster, reacts after winning Saturday’s episode of “Cash Explosion,” an Ohio Lottery television show.

Photo courtesy of “Cash Explosion”

COLUMBUS – Tedd Short, of Minster, was the winner on Saturday’s episode of “Cash Explosion” and will appear on the Ohio Lottery television show again this week.

Short won $7,000 in the opening round of Saturday’s episode. He won an additional $5,000 in the second chance round and advanced to the final round. In the Cash Challenge, Short came away as the week’s champion and took home $50,000.

Short purchased his winning ticket at Mully’s Outwest on state Route 47 in Sidney.

“Cash Explosion” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday each week on stations across Ohio, including WHIO out of Dayton.

For more information, visit www.cashexplosionshow.com.

