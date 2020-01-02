Happy ‘birth’day Alaia

SIDNEY—The first baby of the new year in Shelby County was born two days into 2020.

Alaia Arbogast, born at 2:23 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces. She came into the world three days before her set due date, at Wilson Memorial Hospital’s Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center.

Her parents, Lexus Winemiller and Antonio Arbogast, were surprised by her early arrival.

“I didn’t think it was gonna happen,” Winemiller said. “I thought someone else would come and have their baby.”

Alaia is the couple’s first child.

“She’s great, she’s a really good baby. Everything’s going good,” Winemiller said. “It’s scary, but it’s great.”

Arbogast is ecstatic to be a new father.

“It’s unreal,” Arbogast said.

To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2020, the hospital presented Alaia with gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique.

Lexus Winemiller and Antonio Arbogast, of Sidney, look at their daughter Alaia Arbogast, who was the first baby of 2020 born at Wilson Health on Thursday, Jan. 2.

By Blythe Alspaugh

