Library offers winter reading programs for all ages

SIDNEY—Winter reading programs will begin at all Shelby County Library locations on Jan. 6 and run through Feb. 29.

Children in infancy through fifth grade may visit any Shelby County Libraries location to participate in the Frosty Treasure Trail Winter Reading Game. Participants will be given a game board to complete for several different prizes during January and February. All participants will also be entered for a chance to win one of six gift baskets, full of books and treats.

“We had nearly 670 participating entries last year. This year, there are additional learning activities kids can complete besides reading such as building forts and snowmen to receive credit for their prizes. The game board can also be adapted for babies,” Youth Services Director Rikki Unterbrink said.

For more information or to participate, contact Amos Memorial Public Library Children’s Room, 937-492-8354.

The Teen Winter Reading Program is for any teen in grades six through 12. This year teens will be participating in activities such as reading, attending library programs, donating to a local food pantry, and more. Teens can earn prizes such as candy, books, and a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The theme for the 14th annual adult winter reading club is “Magic Happens @ Your Library!” and is open to adults 18 and older. To participate, adults pick up a card and do any of the following to earn one punch: Read a book (includes eBooks and audio books), read five magazines, read five children’s books, donate three food items at the front desk (for local food pantries), complete a weekly activity sheet, and attend a library program. Once the card is punched five times, the participant will receive a treat. After they have 10 punches, they will receive a sparkling magical stainless steel travel tumbler.

Those interested can participate at any Shelby County Libraries location, including Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia and Sidney. For more information, call 937-492-8354.