The Citizens’ Police Academy is accepting applications

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department (SPD) is accepting applications for its 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy.

SPD is conducting a Citizens’ Police Academy in order to enhance communication between Sidney residents and the police who serve them, according to a press release from the police department. The program is designed to give the citizens of Sidney an overview of the how the department operates, and an in-depth view of its policies.

The ultimate goal of the program is to provide an exchange of operational knowledge, services, and protection provided by the SPD.

The course is free. Classes will be held on Wednesdays for 10 weeks. Class 2020-005 will run from March 4 to May 6 2020, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the training room at the Sidney Police Department, 234 W. Court St.

The classes will be informal. Participants will receive a free polo shirt.

Participants are encouraged to co-dialogue, and advise staff of comments, concerns, and areas for improvement and sustainment.

“This program is designed for you to learn about the Sidney Police Department, but is also intended for the department to learn about you!” Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman said in the release. “Together, we will learn how to increase the safety of the community through personal security and community crime prevention.”

To be accepted, individuals must be a resident of Sidney, or be associated with a business or organization within Sidney, be 18 years old, and have no felony convictions. Applicants may be disqualified to participate at the discretion of the chief of police.

The course is not a training program to become a certified law enforcement officer.

Applications can be found at SPD or on the city of Sidney’s website at https://www.sidneyoh.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=38

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 19 2020. Applications should be returned to the Sidney Police Department, 234 W. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365; or by email to JTangeman@sidneyoh.com .