On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be discussions on the fire levy’s next steps, the impound lot proposal, committee assignments, and a review of council rules and the city charter. There will also be a discussion on a new liquor permit for Raise the Roof for the Arts.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the appointment of a public official and the discipline of a public employee.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Workforce Hangar for its organizational meeting.

The board will elect officers for the year, set date, times and locations for 2020 meetings and hear administrative and board member reports.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to prepare for the upcoming Tree City USA Luncheon to be held in Sidney on April 17, 2020. Board members will be structuring the agenda, looking at potential vendors and designing the invitations.