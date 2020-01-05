Chase ended with stop sticks

Sidney police search a car after it was involved in a chase in Sidney on Sunday, Jan. 5. Law enforcement attempted to stop the car in Sidney after it was reported stolen. The male driver refused to stop leading area on a chase around Sidney. The chase came to an end at the intersection of Kossuth Street and Wapakoneta Avenue after the cars tires were flattened with stop sticks at around 3:15 p.m..

