STR arrests barricaded man

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested after barricading himself in his residence Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department, Jeromy Miller, 44, 302 S. Walnut St., was charged with obstruction of justice. He was also wanted on a no bond warrant for a probation violation with the Sidney Municipal Court.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Sidney Police officers were dispatched to 302 S. Walnut St to check on Miller’s welfare. Prior to officer’s arrival, it was learned that Miller also had a no bond warrant out of Sidney Municipal Court. Officers arrived and made contact with Miller, communicating to him through a window.

Once Miller learned that he had a warrant, he stopped communicating with officers and barricaded himself inside of the residence. Due to Miller’s past history, the Sidney Tactical Response (STR) team was deployed to the scene. Multiple attempts were made to communicate with Miller with no success. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and forced entry was made by the Tactical Response Team and a Sidney Police K-9.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. He appeared in Sidney Municipal Court Monday morning and a cash only bond was set for the obstructing of justice charge.