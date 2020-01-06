Minster man wins again on ‘Cash Explosion’

COLUMBUS – Tedd Short, of Minster, won his second consecutive game of “Cash Explosion” on Saturday to bring his winnings to $100,000.
Short previously won the Dec. 28 episode of the Ohio Lottery television show and returned to compete in the Cash Challenge on Saturday. He won again, winning a second $50,000 prize and securing a spot in a third episode to be broadcast on Saturday.
“Cash Explosion” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday each week on stations across Ohio, including WHIO out of Dayton.
For more information, visit www.cashexplosionshow.com.
Tedd Short, left, of Minster, celebrates after winning Saturday’s episode of “Cash Explosion,” an Ohio Lottery television show.