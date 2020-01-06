Minster man wins again on ‘Cash Explosion’

COLUMBUS – Tedd Short, of Minster, won his second consecutive game of “Cash Explosion” on Saturday to bring his winnings to $100,000.

Short previously won the Dec. 28 episode of the Ohio Lottery television show and returned to compete in the Cash Challenge on Saturday. He won again, winning a second $50,000 prize and securing a spot in a third episode to be broadcast on Saturday.

“Cash Explosion” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday each week on stations across Ohio, including WHIO out of Dayton.

For more information, visit www.cashexplosionshow.com.