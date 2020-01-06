Farm bill update meeting scheduled

SIDNEY — The 2018 Farm Bill allows the choice to enroll in the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for 2019-2023. Enrollment for 2019 is currently open with the deadline set as March 15, 2020, along with enrollment for 2020 opened through June 30, 2020. Join OSU Extension and the Farm Service Agency for an informational meeting to learn about changes to the ARC/PLC, important dates and deadlines, crop insurance – supplemental coverage option, and using decision tools to evaluate program choices to make informed program decisions.

Meetings will be held in Shelby County on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. The informational meetings will be held at the Amos Memorial Public Library in the Community Room located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney. Farm operators and owners from Shelby County and surrounding counties are welcome to attend this free event.

For additional information contact OSU Extension at 937-498-7242 or the Farm Service Agency at 937-492-9520.