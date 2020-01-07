UVCC seeks Distinguished Alumni Award nominations

PIQUA – The Upper Valley Career Center honors the endeavors, achievements and civic contributions of its graduates through the Distinguished Alumni Award program.

Individuals selected for this designation embody the school’s tradition of excellence through their career and educational accomplishments in addition to their commitment to service. UVCC currently is seeking nominations and applications for the 2020 induction class.

This award honors any high school or adult education program completer who graduated 10 or more years ago and who has distinguished themselves since that time.

The award selection committee will consider each nominee’s evidence of work experience and responsibility, record of career advancement and community involvement. Other factors considered include loyalty, job stability, leadership and the application of new technology. Overall, the committee will look for individuals who have achieved both personal and professional success.

The deadline for submitting nominations electronically or in person at the Career Center is Feb. 12. An open house to celebrate the inductees and the Career Center’s 45th anniversary will be held March 19.

Complete details and nomination forms are available at www.uppervalleycc.org on the Distinguished Alumni page.

Questions can be directed to Public Relations Coordinator Audrey Gutman at 937-778-1980 ext. 280 or gutmana@uppervalleycc.org.