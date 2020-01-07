Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
• Copeland retirees will meet for lunch at union hall, 1330 S. Main St., at 11:30 a.m.; call 937-492-3770 for information.
• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.
• Sidney VFW Auxiliary No. 4239 meets at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
• The Shelby County Coin Club will meet at 7:15 p.m. at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.
• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
• Veterans are welcome to attend a breakfast at 10 a.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive. RSVP by calling 937-440-3600.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
• GriefShare, a group for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Parish Office Center of St. Michaels Church, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.
• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.