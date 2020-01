SIDNEY—The Shelby County Genealogical Society will hold a program, “Show & Tell and Share a Memory” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to share a discovery in their research. This could be an heirloom, a book being written, a book that has been helpful in any research or something someone wishes to share about their family history.

The program and all meetings are free and open to the public.