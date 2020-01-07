Society offers scholarship

SIDNEY—The Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society is now accepting applications for its grant-in-aid scholarship program.

Women in their upcoming junior or senior year of college are eligible to submit applications for the $100 minimum scholarship. Applicants must be preparing for careers in education and be residents of Shelby County.

The primary criteria for consideration in awarding the grants will be financial need and academic achievement.

Grant applications may be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Bev Mintchell at 1227 Colonial Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 or sending an email request to bmintchell@gmail.com.

Deadline for filing an application is March 16, 2020.