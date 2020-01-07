Rocky Horror shadow cast auditions set

SIDNEY — Auditions for a live shadow cast for The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. with performance held at midnight on Friday, March 13.

Auditions are open to ages 18 and older and those interested in auditioning are asked to prepare a lip sync act, song, dance or special talent and to wear clothes they are able to move in. Registration is not required. Rehearsal times will be about once a week and will be determined at or after auditions.

For questions or concerns, call Laney Shaw, Raise the Roof for the Arts office assistant, at 937-498-1921 or office@sidneytheatre.com.