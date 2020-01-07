Organization-focused programs planned

PIQUA—The Piqua Public Library is hosting two programs to help its patrons organize in the new year.

The first event, Creating Space, will be led by the Library’s Marketing and Programming Coordinator Courtney Denning. She will share her personal tips and tricks for minimizing sentimental items. This free program on minimalism will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Louis Room.

The second event, Organizing by the Book, will feature Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer. There is no one perfect organizing technique. Wagar will guide us through ideas old and new from around the world to help you discover what works for you! This free program will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Piqua Library Louis Room.

Registration is not required for either of these events, but you can show your interest by RSVPing in the online Facebook events for each program. Call the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753 for more information.