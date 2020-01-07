Garage fire east of Anna

Firefighters put out a garage fire on Sidney-Freyburg Road around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Responding to the scene were Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Maplewood, New Bremen, Port Jefferson, Sidney and Van Buren Township fire departments along with Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Botkins Fire Chief Josh Rogers said the fire started in the garage. The living area of the home sustained some damage as well. “Maybe a third into the living area,” Rogers said. “Damage to the rafters on the backside in the attic. So, there was no fire in the living area, just smoke and water damage.” The residents were home at the time of the fire but escaped safely. It’s not clear how the fire started, Rogers said, and investigators from the Sidney Fire Department will conduct an investigation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN010819GarageFire2-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7100-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN010819GarageFire3-1.jpg Firefighters put out a garage fire on Sidney-Freyburg Road around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Responding to the scene were Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Maplewood, New Bremen, Port Jefferson, Sidney and Van Buren Township fire departments along with Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Botkins Fire Chief Josh Rogers said the fire started in the garage. The living area of the home sustained some damage as well. “Maybe a third into the living area,” Rogers said. “Damage to the rafters on the backside in the attic. So, there was no fire in the living area, just smoke and water damage.” The residents were home at the time of the fire but escaped safely. It’s not clear how the fire started, Rogers said, and investigators from the Sidney Fire Department will conduct an investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN010819GarageFire-1.jpg Firefighters put out a garage fire on Sidney-Freyburg Road around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Responding to the scene were Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Maplewood, New Bremen, Port Jefferson, Sidney and Van Buren Township fire departments along with Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Botkins Fire Chief Josh Rogers said the fire started in the garage. The living area of the home sustained some damage as well. “Maybe a third into the living area,” Rogers said. “Damage to the rafters on the backside in the attic. So, there was no fire in the living area, just smoke and water damage.” The residents were home at the time of the fire but escaped safely. It’s not clear how the fire started, Rogers said, and investigators from the Sidney Fire Department will conduct an investigation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News