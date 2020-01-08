125 Years

January 8, 1895

It has been customary after a heavy snowfall in Sidney for the fire department to clean off the sidewalks over town with a snow scraper. This was not done this morning and caused come complaint among our citizens. The reason it was not done is on account of the new iron gutter crossings, which have been put in lately, they not being strong enough to hold the weight of a horse. An ordinance passed several years ago makes it the duty of the property owners to clean the snow off the sidewalks in front of his property.

———

The thermometer registered as low as 12 degrees below zero early this morning.

100 Years

January 8, 1920

The cooperative vocational course between factory and school, which has been talked of for Sidney High school, has been established. At a joint meeting of the board of education and advisory committee of Sidney factories last night a tentative course of study was adopted and an instructor employed. The instructor is David Jackey, who has had three years experience in the field. Members of the factory advisory committee are: W.E. Whipp, F.X. Lauterbur, Tom Studevant, P.C. Pocock, Robert Anderson, and A.C. Getz.

———

Mrs. W.T. Alexander, who resides in the Oldham building, opposite the plant of the Sidney Knitting Mill, was seriously burned by a gasoline explosion early this morning. Mrs. Alexander apparently used gasoline instead of coal oil in attempting to start a fire in the stove and the explosion resulted. The fire department was called to extinguish the blaze.

75 Years

January 8, 1945

Fire on the top floor of the washing and screening building of the Sidney Washed Sand and Gravel Company, northeast of the city, caused damage between $2,000 and $2,500, it was estimated today by William Milligan, owner. The fire started about 2 p.m. yesterday from a blow torch being used for heat. Sidney fireman responded to the call and pumped water from a nearby pond in fighting the blaze. Milligan credited firemen with saving the structure from total destruction.

———

Kenneth McDowell was installed as president of the Sidney Kiwanis club at the club’s regular luncheon meeting yesterday noon. Installed with McDowell were: Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, vice president; Paul Carbin, secretary;and Arthur Allinger, treasurer. Members of the board of directors include; Dr. Harry Barr, Henry Ver Wayne, Arnold Henke, Harold Linker, Harry Binkley, Dr. F.L. Getrost, and William Amos.

50 Years

January 8, 1970

Two Shelby County families are homeless and in need of clothing and household goods as a result of two fires which occurred over the weekend.

The Shelby County Red Cross chapter is seeking aid for the John Seagroves family whose home was gutted in fire at Anna, and for the Carl Russell family, whose home on Schenk road, near Lockington, also was destroyed.

———

MINSTER – Margaret Marchall of Fort Loramie, has been employed by the Minster board of education to replace Larry Prenger as seventh grade English teacher.

Prenger was transferred to the high school to replace the late Virgil Winglewich. Miss Marchall will begin her duties at the beginning of the second semenster Jan. 19.

———

John Kaylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Kaylor, Sr., R.R. 5, Sidney, has been named to membership in the a cappella choir at Manchester College, Indiana.

Mr. Kaylor is a graduate of Sidney Senior High school and is a sophomore this year at Manchester.

25 Years

January 8, 1995

CINCINNATI (AP) – Managing partner Marge Schott has rejected the latest idea for building a new stadium for the Cincinnati Reds.

A group of business people trying to help city officials placate Schott had proposed buying Riverfront Coliseum, an area adjacent to Riverfront Stadium, and tearing it down to make way for a new baseball-only stadium.

But the 3.5 acre site is much too small, said Schott. She envisions a 100-acre park and entertainment system surrounding a ballpark.

“I don’t know where they come up with some of this stuff,” Schott told the Cincinnati Post. “I don’t see how it could work.”

Schott has said she wants an old-style, natural-grass stadium for the Reds. The Cincinnati Bengals also have said that 24-year-old Riverfront Stadium, an Astroturf all-purpose stadium, no longer is suitable, forcing the city to consider building two new stadiums.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org