Milligan inducted into Ohio Commodores

COLUMBUS – Sidney resident Tom Milligan was inducted into the Executive Order of Ohio Commodores in recognition for outstanding contributions to the economic development of the state of Ohio.

Milligan was one of 44 individuals inducted into the Ohio Commodores during the group’s 2019 Annual Winter and Induction Meeting on Nov. 22 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton.

“It’s a humbling honor,” Milligan said. “I was a little surprised that colleagues of mine had nominated me. It was just really an honor.”

Milligan was nominated for the Executive Order of Ohio Commodores by Darryl Mehaffie, an Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member, and Doreen Larson, the Edison State Community College president, both of whom are Commodore members.

Milligan works alongside Larson and Mehaffie as he has been a member of the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees since 1999. He served as the board’s chairman from 2017 to 2019.

Edison State Community College is a critical institution for the region’s economic vitality, Milligan said, as the college helps develop skills needed by employers.

Along with his work in education, Milligan’s credentials for the Executive Order of Ohio Commodores also include his business dealings. He’s the founder of Western Ohio Cut Stone, which specializes in decorative stone for building and landscaping, and remains a principal of the company.

Business at Western Ohio Cut Stone is going well, Milligan said, but the company would like to find more employees.

The Executive Order of Ohio Commodores was founded by former Gov. James A. Rhodes in 1966. More than 600 individuals have been inducted into the Ohio Commodores since its founding, and the group currently has more than 500 members.

Membership into the Executive Order of the Ohio Commodores is only possible through appointment by Ohio’s governor. Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine presided over the ceremonies in November when Milligan was among those inducted.

Milligan is still learning about his duties with the Executive Order of the Ohio Commodores. He said the group focuses on economic development throughout Ohio, but its activities vary depending on the leadership of the Commodores and the governor.

Milligan is a 1978 Sidney High School alumnus and was inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor in 2017.

For more information about the Executive Order of the Ohio Commodores, visit its website at ohiocommodores.org.

Tom Milligan, of Sidney, second from right, was inducted into the Executive Order of Ohio Commodores during its 2019 Annual Winter and Induction Meeting. The organization, founded by former Gov. James A. Rhodes in 1966, strives to assist the economic growth and development of Ohio. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_Tom-Milligan.jpg Tom Milligan, of Sidney, second from right, was inducted into the Executive Order of Ohio Commodores during its 2019 Annual Winter and Induction Meeting. The organization, founded by former Gov. James A. Rhodes in 1966, strives to assist the economic growth and development of Ohio. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.