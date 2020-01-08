Spring community grants available

SIDNEY — Shelby County organizations may apply for a Community Grant from the Community Foundation of Shelby County. More than $57,000 is available in grant amounts up to $15,000.

The Community Grants program provides resources for a wide range of needs and projects. Applicants should have a 501(c)(3) tax status, be a governmental entity or collaborate with a fiscal agent. A fiscal agent is a 501(c)(3) or governmental entity that is willing to receive grant dollars on behalf of another organization and oversee its appropriate use.

Those interested in applying should first contact Juli Smith, Scholarships and Grants Administrator at the Community Foundation at jsmith@commfoun.com or call her at 937-497-7800 to request permission to apply. Applicants should be ready to briefly explain the intended grant request and dollar amount. Organizations must be located in or serving Shelby County, Ohio.

The deadline for the Spring grant cycle is January 30th.

The Foundation recently awarded $25,100 to local organizations during its Fall Community Grants cycle. Funding was awarded as follows:

• Compassionate Care of Shelby County, $5,000 to upgrade computers and purchase equipment such as a bariatric scale with handrails, blood pressure cuffs and an ultrasonic instrument cleaner.

• Council on Rural Service Programs, $4,000 for a Hatchboard for the Sidney Headstart program to assist preschoolers with gross motor skills.

• Gateway Arts Council, $4,000 to support its 2020-2021 Presents performance series.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church, $2,000 for a slide for its playground used by local children.

• Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, $1,500 for an interactive projector for the multiple disabilities classroom located at Jackson Center Local Schools.

• Random Acts of Christian Kindness, $3,000 from two donor advised funds to support its Sharing Blessings at Thanksgiving gift baskets.

• Rustic Hope, $3,000 from Community Grants and a donor advised fund supporting its Holiday Blessing Banquets on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, $1,800 to provide security system and sound system upgrades at their facility.

• Sidney Alive, $5,000 to enable their work with City Visions to develop a downtown and riverfront strategy.

Grant money for Community Grants comes from a variety of sources, including gifts to the annual Community Foundation Partners program and earnings from the Foundation’s Operations Reserve, Community Impact Fund, Roscoe Beanblossom Fund, John Douglas Long Blind Fund and Shelby County Medical Services Fund. Grant information is available on the Foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com