ONGOING

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninof” on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host their “Beer, Bourbon & Bites” event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at M Event Center, 24688 Co. Rd. 10, Coshocton. Event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for friends of the museum and $55 otherwise. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $35. Paid reservations are accepted in cash, credit card or check and are due by Jan. 17. All attendees will receive a 3-month friends of the museum membership, which includes free museum admission. For more information, contact 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

• The Piqua Public Library will host a Vegan Potluck in the Louis Room from noon to 2 p.m. Those participating are asked to bring one ore more of their favorite vegan dishes.

• There will be an organization program held in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library at 2 p.m.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will be holding a computer basics class at 10:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 people and pre-registration is requested.

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

• There will be a brunch held at the Sidney Veteran’s Center, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $9 per person. Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salads, and desserts will be served.

MONDAY, JAN. 13

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a jewelry making craft for children aged 4th grade through high school from 3 to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society will host a “Show & Tell and Share a Memory” program at 7 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney. Anyone is invited to attend and bring an heirloom, book they are writing, book that has helped them in any research, or something to share about their family history.

• An essential oils class will be held in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a “Read It, Watch It” program in the Louis Room from 5:30 to 8 p.m. January’s book is “The Bookshop” by Penelope Fitzgerald.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host an all-day craft for teenagers. January’s craft is a succulent tray.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

• The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold a noon luncheon and meeting at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St. Meetings are open to the public and reservations are required by noon the Monday before each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• “Novels at Night with Angie” will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. January’s book is “House We Grew Up In” by Lisa Jewell.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. January’s book is “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Members of the public are welcome.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will show a movie at 1 p.m. Snacks provided.

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

• January’s “Thursday Book Discussion” will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library. January’s book is “Coming Clean” by Kimberly Rae Miller.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a “Frozen Adventure” program for children of all ages at 6 p.m. Games, snacks, and crafts provided.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Pinterest craft for adults from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• There will be a program featuring Lego Robotics for children in 3rd grade and above from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s Lego Club will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.

• The White Memorial Library will host a program, “Remembering the Blizzard of 1978” at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend and bring any pictures, newspaper articles, and other items from the blizzard to share. The recorded portion of the evening will be donated to the Waynesfield-Goshen Historical Society.