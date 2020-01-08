Garage fire under investigation

ANNA — A Tuesday afternoon garage fire on Sidney-Freyburg Road, east of Anna, is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

The fire destroyed the attached garage of the two-story home at 14275 Sidney-Freyburg Road. Botkins Fire Chief Josh Rogers said the fire started in the garage area but the cause and exact origin of the fire is unknown.

“The fire started around the garage, but it is to be determined whether inside or outside,” Rogers said. “We had the fire under control within 45 minutes. The last fire truck left around 7:30 p.m. We were out there for roughly four hours.”

The living area of the home also sustained damage, he said. Fire damaged the rafters on the backside of the house in the attic. The living room and kitchen sustained water damage and there is smoke damage throughout the house.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received the fire call from one of the home’s residents on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 3:32 p.m. Along with Botkins, Anna, Jackson Center, Maplewood, New Bremen, Port Jefferson, Sidney and Van Buren Township Fire Departments, Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. Pioneer Electric was also called to the scene to secure the utilities.

Two of the residents were home at the time of the fire but escaped safely. The family has been displaced, as the home is currently unlivable. Rogers said he believes the homeowners may be staying with family.

No one, including first responders, was injured in the fire.

The estimated loss amount is still undetermined.

Flames burn through the end of the attached garage of the residence at 14275 Sidney-Freyburg Road, which was engulfed in thick black smoke Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 3:32 p.m. The fire started in the garage area. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

