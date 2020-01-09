125 Years

January 9, 1895

About four square yards of plaster fell from the ceiling in the surveyor’s room in the court house this afternoon. James House and J.M. Jenkins, of Anna, were in the room only a moment before it fell and narrowly escaped injury.

———

Would eat most anything. Fax Pitsenbarger, a farmer residing west of Newport, killed a hog last week and in its stomach were found three-and-a-half pounds of non-digestible substances, such as nails, broken dishes, stones as big as walnuts, and broken glass. One piece of glass was two inches long and one inch wide. The hog had been raised in a backyard until three weeks ago, when Pitsenbarger bought it. Since that time, he had it in a floored pen.

100 Years

January 9, 1920

Customers of the Piqua division of the Ohio Fuel Supply Co. were advised today that owing to the rapid decline in the natural gas supply, every effort must be made to conserve it that its use may be prolonged. J.M. Garard, general manager, said today that natural gas for industrial purposes is nearing the end.

———

Prof. L.H. Rossiau, French-American teacher of the violin, has returned to Sidney to resume his teaching of violin here, and opened a studio in the Central Hotel.

75 Years

January 9, 1945

Herb Woolweaver, former coach at Sidney High school and presently athletic director at Lima South, will be the speaker for the Yellow Jackets Booster club meeting tomorrow evening in the Iutis Club rooms in the Citizens Bank building.

———

With the German salient in Belgium being whittled down yard by yard and thousands of enemy troops facing entrapment or annihilation, allied forces have apparently broken for the time being the mammoth Nazi offensive.

———

Mayor John Sexauer announced today the appointment of R.E. Teegarden as the new service and safety director for Sidney. He will take over his duties on Jan. 22. At the present time, Teegarden is serving as division engineer with the state highway department at its headquarters in Sidney.

50 Years

January 9, 1970

Shelby County Republican Chairman Robert Oldham of R.R. 5, Sidney, has been re-endorsed to serve another four-year term on the county board of elections.

The county Republican Central Committee met at the courthouse Wednesday night to re-appoint Oldham.

———

ANNA – James Short and Stanley Shuster were sworn in as new members of Anna school board at the organizational meeting Monday night.

Other members of the board are Willard Heintz, Loen Muhlenkamp and Robert Naseman. Naseman was named president and Short vice president.

25 Years

January 9, 1995

Alan W. “Pete” Clark, 65, Dublin, former band director of the Sidney High School All Boys Marching Band and choir director for the First United Methodist Church of Sidney, died Jan. 5, 1995, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Summit County, son of Robert L. and Lucille (Watkins) Clark. Surviving are two sons, Scott and Bret, both of Columbus, and three grandchildren.

Mr. Clark served in the U.S. Army, attended Marietta College and graduated from Ohio State University. He was a former member of the Ohio State University Marching Band.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

