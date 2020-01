OSGOOD — St. Nickolas Parish, Osgood Parish Dinner/Dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Social hour will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $6 per adult, $3 for children ages third grade through high school and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Anyone who would like to donate items for the raffle should call the pastoral office.

• Those who donated poinsettias at St. Nickolas for Christmas should pick them up as soon as possible.