Police seek robbery suspect

SIDNEY – The Sidney Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the person who robbed the Speedway on St. Marys Avenue on Tuesday night.

At 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, a male subject entered the Speedway located at 1501 St. Marys Ave., Sidney. The subject was dressed in a black winter coat, light blue colored jeans with rips in the knees, a camouflage colored face mask and black brush type work gloves.

The male subject kept one of his hands in his pocket, told the store clerk to give him all the money and handed the clerk a plastic bag to put the money into. The clerk complied, at which point the male subject fled the store on foot, traveling northbound.

There were no injuries during the incident. The suspect obtained approximately $150 from the store.

Anyone who has information should call Captain Jerry Tangeman at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS (8477).