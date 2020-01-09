‘Just the Way You Are’ theme of Botkins Homecoming

BOTKINS — “Just the Way You Are” is the theme for the Botkins High School Homecoming, which is planned for Saturday, Jan. 11.

Presentation of court and crowning will follow the freshman basketball game against Anna on Friday, Jan. 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The junior high homecoming dance will be held from 5 to 7:45 p.m., and the high school homecoming dance will be held from 8:15 to 11 p.m.

Members of the homecoming court are:

Crown bearers: Liam Wells, son of Philip and Betsy Wells, and Brayla Greve, daughter of Eddie and Gina Greve.

Student council: Josh Johnson, son of Cynthia Johnson, and Jill Greve, daughter of Connie and the late Joe Greve.

Junior high: Parker Schnippel, son of Keith and Jana Schnippel, and Malanie Maurer, daughter of Mike and Jamie Maurer.

Freshmen: Brandt Boerger, son of Neil and Beth Boerger, and Alaina Jutte, daughter of Rick and Stacey Jutte.

Sophomores: Brendan Thompson, son of Cory and Sarah Thompson, and Ivey Fogt, daughter of Rob and Shantelle Fogt.

Juniors: RJ Poeppelman, son of Scott and Linda Poeppelman, and Makenna Maurer, daughter of Mike and Jamie Maurer.

Senior queen candidates: Maggie Buettner, daughter of Scott and Sheila Buettner; Jasmine Brown, daughter of Farrah Cook; Madison Gerstner, daughter of Ron and Wendy Gerstner; and Kinley Topp, daughter of Keith and Kindra Topp.

Senior king candidates: Elliott Goubeaux, son of Mark and Diane Goubeaux; Travis Barhorst, son of Kim Barhorst and Ron Barhorst; Clayton Harshbarger, son of Ben and Theresa Harshbarger; Colton Harshbarger, son of Ben and Theresa Harshbarger.