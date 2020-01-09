Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: warrant. Dakota Graves, 20, 2477 Frazier Guy Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of a two-seated camping chair, valued at $50, was reported at 1030 Apple Blossom Lane.

-11:42 a.m.: misuse of credit card. The misuse of a credit card was reported, in the amount of $3,000, by someone unknown at 1108 Amherst Drive, Apt. D1.

Crashes

Brittany Lynn Cornett, 26, 460 Oakleaf Court, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:28 a.m.

Cornett was turning west from Tim Horton’s on Michigan Street when she failed to yield to and was struck on the driver’s side by the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Steven Leo Doak, 46, 2745 Andrew Court.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:21 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-4:44 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-1:36 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:44 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: water incident. Crews responded to a water incident. Dispatch received a report of a noise coming from South Walnut which sounded like a person, but was suspected to be an animal. Nothing was found in the tunnel or the surrounding wooded area.

-3:48 to 8:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:20 p.m. fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

