125 Years

January 10, 1895

The local telephone exchange was connected with the long distance line this morning. This afternoon, between 2 and 3 o’clock, an opening was held when all the local subscribers were invited to talk over the line free of charge. The opportunity was enjoyed by quite a number of our citizens who were permitted to talk with parties in New York City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and several other large cities, besides many smaller cities.

———

A fox hunt given Saturday by the Beech Grove and Polo Fox Association was a great success, with nearly 400 hunters participating. When the ring closed three foxes were seen, but for some deficiency in the line only one was captured, the lucky man being Anderson Stump, of Russia.

100 Years

January 10, 1920

The heavy snow of last evening and this morning put the Western Ohio railroad out of business for most of the day. The first southbound traction car, due in Sidney at 5:30 a.m., ran off the tracks at Anna, crossed the street and onto the sidewalk on account of the snow. No one was injured. A northbound freight car also stalled near the Big Four crossing. Traffic was abandoned most of the day until the snow plow and work car could clear snow from the tracks. Cars began running again about 4 o’clock this afternoon.

———

Exchange of formal ratifications placing the treaty of Versailles in effect, and marking the official end of the war, will take place in French Foreign office tomorrow. The United States, not having ratified the treaty, will not participate.

75 Years

January 10, 1945

Although the mercury dropped four degrees from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning, Sidney’s gas supply was still good, and John Libbee, local manager for the Dayton Power and Light Co., said the good pressure was expected to be maintained thus eliminating the possibility of a repeat of last week’s “gas holiday.” The mercury was down to eight degrees this morning.

———

An unprecedented surge of American air and naval activity in the Philippines and Japanese home areas was reported today as U.S. forces apparently prepared to mount an offensive against the main island of Luzon.

50 Years

January 10, 1970

RUSSIA – Joseph Marchal was re-elected president of the Russia school board at the meeting Tuesday night.

Urban Hoehne was named vice president. The clerk, Lester Monnier, gave the oaths of office to a new member, August Cordonnier, Jr., and to Urban Hoehne and John Magoto who are beginning second terms. Monnier was re-hired as clerk for a four-year term.

———

DEGRAFF – Fred Houchin was elected president of the Riverside board of education at the re-organization meeting this week.

Robert E. Armstrong was named vice president. Mrs. Marie Comer, clerk, administered the oath of office to incumbents, Houchin and Max Kreglow, and David Nesser, new member of the board.

25 Years

January 10, 1995

DETROIT (AP) – A year of unbridled consumer craving for new cars and light trucks ended with two Ford Motor Co. vehicles as the nation’s top sellers.

Ford’s Taurus was the best-selling car, and its F-series pickups outsold everything with 650,000 sales. The Honda Accord was second to Taurus on the car list for the third year in a row. General Motors C-K pickups were No. 2 among all light vehicles.

Last year Ford sold 397,037 Taurus sedans and station wagons beating the Accord by 29,422 sales, with half of Taurus sales to commercial and rental car fleets.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

