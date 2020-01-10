Connections program to feature Margaret Begg of Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Margaret Begg of Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company at their Jan. 21 program from 11:45 a.m. t0 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Attendees are in for a real treat as Margaret shares her journey and the decision to start her own business,” Connections Board member Kyle Cooper said.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Jan. 16, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA.