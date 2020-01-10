Upper Valley Medical Center to host MLK Jr. Day program

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Monday, Jan. 20, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25A.

The program’s guest speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. The theme for the presentation is “Integrating the Wisdom of Our Past into Our Future.”

The free program will include dessert and is open to the community. For further information, please call 937-440-7642.