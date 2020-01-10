Heavy rain and minor flooding is expected

SIDNEY — Heavy rain is forecasted though the weekend, according the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Minor flooding is expected.

A heavy rain event from Thursday night, Jan. 9, through Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, has been forecasted, a press release from the city of Sidney said. The river is currently projected to crest at 10.5 feet, which brings minor flooding with it in low lying areas.

“Before the forecasted rains hits our area, it is a great time to review some basic flood safety tips,” Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said in the release.

Listed below is information to know about flood safety:

• Make a family emergency communication plan and include pets. Gather supplies in case you have to leave immediately, or if services are cut off. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

• Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

• Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. De-clutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

• Have emergency supplies in place at home, at work, and in the car.

• Check on your neighbors to make sure they’re okay.

• Know what to do before, during, and after a flood.

• Only flood insurance will cover the damage from floods. Speak with your insurance agent to learn more.

• Listen to local officials by radio, TV or social media.

• Evacuate when advised by authorities or if you are in a flood or flash flood prone area.

• If you are on high ground above flooded areas, being prepared to stay where you are may be the best protection.

• Never drive or walk through flooded streets; turn Around, don’t Drown! Do not go through flood waters.