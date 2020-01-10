On the agendas

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The organizational and regular meeting of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

The oath of office will be administered to Bob Smith, Mandi Croft and Michele Lott. A president and vice president will be elected for the year. Meeting dates, along with other standard organizational meeting items will be adopted.

During the regular meeting, the board will enter executive session to discuss the employment of a district employee. Other items on the agenda include a lease with Wilson Health for space at the board office; approve amended appropriations for 2020; approve personnel items; and approve a resolution opposing the state of Ohio EdChoice Scholarship.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance to rezone two properties located east and west of West Avenue, north of South Street, from an R-3, multi-family residence district to a B-5, court square business district, for Veterans Services.

A public hearing will be held in conjunction with the introduction of an ordinance for the rezoning of the property at the southeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Court Street from an R-1, single-family residence district to an I-2, general industrial district, for Wilson Health.

Council will also be introduced to two ordinances to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city of Sidney, and to enact a section of an ordinance regarding employees’ pay.

Council is expected to adopt six resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to advertise for bids for various items and projects;

• To declare the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curbs and gutters in the city of Sidney, and requiring abutting property owners repair/replace the same;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a Downtown Rehab Loan Agreement with Backwoods Investment, LLC;

• To reappoint Amy Maloney-Klinger to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission;

• To reappoint Jeff Helman to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To authorize Cundiff to file one or more applications with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for grant funding through the Recreational Trails Program and the Clean Ohio Trails Fund in connection with the costs incident to the Great Miami River Recreational Trail Project.

There will also be a discussion on the downtown parking amnesty.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:45 p.m. for its organizational meeting and 7 p.m. for its regular meeting in the media center at the school.

The board will conduct election of board president, vice president, and make other necessary appointments; establish the regular meeting dates for the Board of Education for the 2020 calendar year; approve monthly financial reports and expenditures for December 2019; accept donations; and approve personnel Issues.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at council chambers. Prior to the meeting council will meet at the new electric substation on Jerry Drive at 6:40 p.m.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. The regular monthly meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m. for its organizational and regular meeting. In addition to electing officers and approving yearly recommendations, the board will discuss an overnight field trip to Cleveland for the fine arts students; accept a donation from Casey’s General Store; enter into executive session to discuss employment of personnel and preparation for negotiations; and hear reports from the treasurer, principals and superintendent.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Officers will be elected during the organizational portion of the meeting. Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, accepting donations, the purchase of property on Manier Drive in the amount of $20,000 plus closing costs and personnel items.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Jan 15, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

Items on the agenda include hiring a director the physical therapy assistant program; reports from the president, regional campuses, trustee education, monitoring and committees.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.