125 Years

January 11, 1895

An effort is being made by some of our prominent horsemen to organize a company for the purpose of having an annual race meet in Sidney. It is proposed to have the racing at the fairgrounds. If the grounds can be leased from the Agricultural Society for a new days each year, the race will in all probability be a go, as sufficient money has already been guaranteed. The races will be held in June and will continue four days.

———

A special in this morning’s Cincinnati Post says: James Thorne, bookkeeper for the handle factory, has been missing since Christmas and is suspected that he has been murdered. He started to his home in Pemberton, O., on Christmas Eve, but never arrived.”

100 Years

January 11, 1920

The junior and senior classes at Sidney High school entertained their parents at an informal reception last evening at the high school building. Officers of the classes, forming the reception committee, were: seniors – John Millholland, president; Miss Marian Cook, vice president; Miss Helen Clem, secretary and treasurer; juniors – Robert Potter, president; Miss Esther Ehrhardt, vice president; Miss Margaret Faulkner, secretary, and Miss Anna Scherer, treasurer.

———

Fred Salm, pioneer resident, furniture dealer and funeral director, was found dead in bed at his home this morning. A native of Prussia, Germany, where he was born in 1844, he had been a resident of Sidney since the fall of 1866.

75 Years

January 11, 1945

A 10-degree temperature rise during the past 18 hours provided a valuable assist to highway crews in their continuing battle to clear snow and ice form area roads. At noon today, most roads were reported in “good shape.”

———

Despite reinforcements of German troops on the western end of the Belgium bulge, allied troops were reported moving slowly forward today.

50 Years

January 11, 1970

“The 1970 YMCA membership drive must be a success if the Y is to grow in the Sidney-Shelby area,” Tom Watkins, Y membership drive chairman, pointed out at a recent organizational meeting of workers who will lead this year’s campaign.

Watkins advised that the 1970 goal is 605 members, consisting of 440 family memberships, 100 single adult memberships and 55 century memberships. “This would bring in $18,000 and allow us to increase our programs,” Watkins said.

———

RUSSIA – Msgr. Joseph J. Schneider, former rector of Mt. St. Mary Seminary, Cincinnati, has been appointed priest of St. Remy parish by Cincinnati Archbishop Paul Liebold.

He will replace the late Rev. Joseph Wolfer whose death occurred Oct. 31. The appointment will be effective Jan. 17.

———

The Shelby County Junior Fair board of directors has wasted no time in getting started on planning for the annual county fair to be held Aug. 1 through 8.

New officers have been elected and areas of responsibility as to activities and department assigned. Randy McCracken, Orange township, is president; Richard Knipe, Washington township, vice president; Lisa Clayton, Salem township, secretary; and Patty Carr, Clinton township, treasurer.

25 Years

January 11, 1995

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Owner Art Modell remains confident he chose the right man after he interviewed both Cowher and Bill Belichick for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job in 1991.

Cowher, a former Browns player and assistant coach, has taken the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Belichick got the Browns into the playoffs this season after a four-year absence and won his first postseason game as a head coach last weekend against New England.

———

RUSSIA – A Russia High school cheerleader helped revelers in England celebrate the New Year.

Lindsay Grogean, 16, was among 1,200 cheerleaders from across the United States who visited England and marched in the New Year’s Day parade in London. The Universal Cheerleaders Association organized the trip.

The daughter of John and Linda Grogean, left Dec. 26 and returned home on Jan. 2. The high school junior raised the money herself for the trip by doing chores around the house and babysitting.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org