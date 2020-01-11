Edison State sees big enrollment increase for spring semester

PIQUA – With the support of state initiatives, Edison State Community College continues to thrive, experiencing an ongoing enrollment increase while other higher education institutions are flat or down in enrollment.

This spring, the college is reporting an 8.46 percent increase in overall headcount and a 5.21 percent growth in credit hours.

One major area of increase is in the number of students taking classes who are ages 25 and older. This growth can be attributed to such state-funded grant initiatives as the Ohio Higher Education Finish for Your Future Adult Promise and the Ohio Strong Start to Finish initiative.

“The current administration recognizes and supports the role of community colleges in closing the skills gap,” Edison State President Doreen Larson said. “Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are committed to developing resources for building effective partnerships. This is good news for Edison State and our students.”

The Ohio Strong Start to Finish initiative encourages students to complete gateway mathematics and English courses as part of a guided pathway within their first academic year. OhioSSF also is committed to reducing equity gaps for economically disadvantaged students, students of color, rural students and students older than 25.

The goal of the Ohio Higher Education Finish for Your Future Adult Promise Initiative is to increase the population of adults older than 25 enrolled in public higher education from the current 27 percent to at least 40 percent by 2025. Additionally, Finish for Your Future strives to close the equity gaps between underrepresented minorities and adults in enrollment and completion.

Another contributing factor to this particular area of growth is Edison State’s workforce efforts. Edison State continues to work closely with regional employers to listen to their needs and develop the necessary programming to support their needs.

By participating in these state initiatives along with workforce efforts, Edison State has been able to contribute to the outlined goals, and ultimately, an increase in the number of students ages 25 and older.