Rhodes State announces 2019-20 Fall Semester Dean’s List

LIMA – Rhodes State College announced the 2019-20 Fall Semester Dean’s Lists for part-time and full-time students.

Chelsie Marie Cochran, of Jackson Center, and Allison Grace Langenkamp and Alyssa Joy Withrow, both of Sidney, each made the Dean’s List as full-time students.

To be eligible, a full-time student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Bailey Elise Althauser, of Anna, Jessie Sue Kramer, of Maria Stein, and Ashtyn Roshell York, of Sidney, each made the Dean’s List as part-time students.

To be eligible, part-time students must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.