Shelby County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University

ADA – The following students from Shelby County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University.

Shelby County students who made the Dean’s List include Connor Bowers, of Sidney, Sidney High School; Ethan Burd, of Anna, Anna High School; Ashley Dentinger, of Anna, Anna High School; Cameron Fogle, of Sidney, Sidney High School; Nolan Fox, of New Knoxville, New Bremen Local High School; Sophia Fox, of New Knoxville, New Bremen Local High School; Dallas Johnson, of Sidney, Arcanum-Butler High School; Cassandra McGue, of New Knoxville, New Knoxville High School; Georgia Platfoot, of Anna, Anna High School; Yutong Shi, of Anna, Lehman High School; Drew Walker, of Houston, Houston High School; and Christen Ware, of Jackson Center, Jackson Center High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.