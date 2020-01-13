Shelby County Coin Club offers scholarship to area students

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club is offering three scholarships in 2020 to Shelby County graduating seniors who plan to attend a college or university.

The students must be a 2020 graduating senior attending a Shelby County school or Upper Valley Career Center from Shelby County or a student who is home schooled in Shelby County. Students must be accepted to a four-year college or university for 2020.

First place will receive a $500 scholarship. Second place will receive a $300 scholarship. Third place will receive a $200 scholarship. All scholarship winners will also receive a 2020 American Silver Eagle Dollar.

Those applying for the scholarship need to write an essay on the topic, “How would eliminating the penny affect U.S. consumerism?” and all essays must be submitted by March 27, 2020.

Essays must be well-written and be no longer than 500 words, using standard English that clearly addresses the topic. Essays must be typed and single-spaced. Please attach a cover sheet with name, address and home phone number and name of the school. Names may not be typed on the essay, just on the cover sheet. All entries should be addressed to Gary Yates, 1142 Huron Court, Sidney, OH 45365.

Scholarship winners must attend the April 9, 2020, meeting of the Shelby County Coin Club held at Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Rd., Sidney, and read their essay to receive their award. The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m.