Let the chocolate and coffee flow

Kristin Manger, left, of Versailles, buys coffee from Rachel Wiles, of Piqua, on opening day of the new Winans in Sidney on Monday, Jan. 13. Wiles said that as of 12:30 p.m. business had been “steady and pretty busy.” The candy and coffee shop features a drive-through and room for sitting. The shop is located at 1019 Wapakoneta Avenue.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News