No one injured in Thomas Drive fire

SIDNEY — No one was injured in a small insulation fire in the attic of a home on Thomas Drive Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 540 Thomas Drive at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2020, on a report of smoke coming from a roof.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a single story, single family residence, owned by Paul Davis, with light smoke showing from the west gable vent.

The residents were able to self-evacuate after a neighbor advised them of the smoke, and they were not injured. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Firefighters quickly gained access to the attic and found a small insulation fire, which was extinguished. Crews then removed drywall and insulation to ensure the fire had not spread.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $10,000.

The fire was caused by overheated wiring near the ceiling.