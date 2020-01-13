Gibbs moves forward with listening tour

MAPLEWOOD — The Chris Gibbs for Congress Exploratory Committee will continue its district-wide listening tour with more stops to gain input from voters of all political persuasions and backgrounds about what they want in their next Congressmember from Ohio’s 4th district.

Stops on the lisetneingtour include:

Logan Count: Jan. 14, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Sweet Aromas Coffee, 120 E. Court Ave., Bellefontaine

Shelby County; Jan. 15, 2020, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at High Grounds Cafe, 705 Fair Road

Auglaize County: Jan. 16, 2020, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering, 102 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta

Allen County: Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Meeting Place on Market, 220 W. Market St., Lima