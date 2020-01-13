Grand jury indicts 14 individuals

SIDNEY – A Logan County man has been indicted on a felonious assault charge for allegedly physically harming a local man in the fall.

Brandon A. M. Risner, 29, of Rushylvania, was charged with the second-degree felony during the regular session of the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 9.

In all, 14 people were indicted and will face arraignment on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Online court records indicate Risner allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during an altercation on Oct. 14.

Records also note that Devon A. Montgomery, 20, 1117 Hilltop Ave, Apt. E, was charged with disseminating material harmful to juveniles and importuning, both fifth-degree felonies.

Authorities allege Montgomery sent an electronic image that was of nudity and obscene to a juvenile under the age of 16. He is also accused of soliciting a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him.

Brandt Mathis Kellem, 26, 718 Broadway Ave., was charged with illegal conveyance of a prohibited item, a third-degree felony. He is accused of taking Fentanyl into the Shelby County Jail on Oct. 26.

Jason Earl Kellem, 45, at large, was indicted on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege Kellem trespassed in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave.

Daniel Fansler, 33, at large, was charged with failure to provide a change of address of an arson offender, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 2, Fansler allegedly failed to notify the county sheriff of an address change.

Fansler has a 2008 arson conviction from Pickaway County.

Other cases include:

• Justice Ellis, 22, 301 Enterprise St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Brandon T. Johnston, 36, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joseph R. Heistand, 27, at large, having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony.

• Nigel A. Allen, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Earl Woods III, 33, at large, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Timothy Jackson Jr., 37, 128 S, Walnut Ave., failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Adam W. Vestal, 35, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Charles Matthew Tingley, 46, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

