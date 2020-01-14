125 Years

January 14, 1895

Fay, the young daughter of Mrs. Jennbie Voisard who lives on North Main avenue, was badly burned yesterday afternoon. She was standing in front of an open coal stove fire and her dress caught fire, when she got too close. Her mother and sister heard her cries for help and succeeded in extinguishing the flames, but not before the little girl had been badly burned on the right side below the arm.

100 Years

January 14, 1920

George M. Wiley was installed as commander of the Civil War Veterans at their meeting yesterday afternoon. Serving with him will be: Oliver Patton, senior vice commander; John Conner, junior vice commander; John Smith, officer of the day; William Clawson, quartermaster; R. McCaslin, chaplain, and J.A Throckmorton, adjutant.

———

Hope Mullen, of Sidney, added another kayo to his long list at Cincinnati last night, when he knocked out Marty Reese in the fourth round of a scheduled 10-rounder at the Friar’s club in that City.

75 Years

January 14, 1945

Martin V. Coffee, national vice commander of the American Legion, will be the speaker at the meeting of the Sidney Rotary club Monday evening, with members of the American Legion guests for the affair.

———

1st Lt. William H. Deam, 733 St. Marys avenue, pilot of a B26 Marauder bomber, was forced to bail out with his crew after their plane ran out of gas as it was attempting to land at its British base following a raid of the German city of Sarrlutern. A story of his personal experiences appeared in the news wires today.

50 Years

January 14, 1970

Eleven new members were inducted into the Sidney Optimist Club by Zone Eight Lt. Gov. William Kannard of Troy at the local club’s meeting Tuesday at Burke’s Banquet House.

Joining the club’s roster were: Curtis Mouk, James Propst, Robert Stewart, David Brickner, Roger Lundy, Ronald Harrison, Larry Young, James Figel, Gerry Allen, Dr. David Fields and Ed Fleischmann.

———

BOTKINS – Two new members and two re-elected members were sworn in at the first 1970 meeting of council Tuesday night.

New members are Don Gross and Clarence Barhorst. Re-elected members are Robert Steinke and Larry Thaman. Holdovers are Elmo Stegeman and Don Dow. LaVern Brown is mayor.

———

James P. Humphrey, Sidney, was re-elected president of the Community Action Agency of Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties, when board members held their re-organication meeting here Tuesday evening.

25 Years

January 14, 1995

Mary Agnes Brandewie, 92, 514 Chestnut Ave., long-time educator, died Jan. 5, 1995, at 6 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Mrs. Brandewie graduated in 1920 as valedictorian of her class at Holy Angels High School. She attended the College of Mount Saint Joseph on a four-year scholarship, majored in music and mathematics, and graduated in 1924 with a perfect 4.0 average. She also earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Detroit in 1962.

After graduating from the College of Mount Saint Joseph, Mrs. Brandewie was hired to teach math, Latin, English and home economics at Anna High School, and the next year was named principal, a job she performed in addition to her teaching duties until her marriage. At that time Ohio law forbid married women from teaching. She was invited to return to Anna Schools in 1954, after the law was changed.

In 1962, Mrs. Brandewie came to Sidney High School. During her 10 years as math coordinator for Sidney City Schools, she was largely responsible for a major revision in the math curriculum. She retired from Sidney High School in 1973.

For the next two years she spent her time gardening, playing the piano and attending Mass daily at Holy Angels Catholic Church. One morning during Mass she decided to volunteer her services as a teacher at Lehman High School. She taught there until 1987, never accepting any pay for 12 years of work. She retired from teaching for the second time at the age of 85.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org