10 arrested for drug offenses

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon jas released the names and charges against 10 individuals arrested on numerous drug charges. Those charged include two Sidney residents.

Those arrested are:

Alexandrea R. Cooper, 29, Wapakoneta, four counts trafficking in drugs

Mary E. Widmark, 30, Sidney, two counts trafficking Methamphetamines and one count tracking Fentanyl

Megan M. Estes, 26, Lima, one count trafficking dangerous drugs and three counts sell dangerous drugs

Justin J. Beagle, 30, Lima, two counts sell dangerous drugs with prior

Basenia R. Biederman, 44, St. Marys, two counts sell dangerous drugs, one count tracking in drugs

Austin M. Sheridan, 20, Wapakoneta, two counts trafficking in drugs

Charles G. Miranda II, 27, Sidney, three counts trafficking Methamphetamines

Shawn L. Robinson, 25, Wapakoneta, one count trafficking in Methamphetamines

Ray P. Ward, 27, Lima, four counts trafficking in drugs

Randall O. Barnett, 27, Kentucky, one count possessions ofMethamphetamines

The Grand Lake Task Force and local officers went out Thursday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2020, with Grand Jury Indictments in hand and began the process of making the arrests. The arrests are a result of a lengthy long term investigation by undercover officers with the Task Force. Agencies involved in the cases and arrests are the Grand Lake Task Force, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office, Wapakoneta Police Department, St. Mary’s Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, New Bremen Police Department, Waynesfield Police Department, Celina Police Department, West Central Ohio Criminal Task Force, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Some indictments are still pending with additional arrests to come.

The investigations began in July 2019 through the present.

Some of the drugs involved were prescription pills (Scheduled and non scheduled); K-2, spice (Synthetic marijuana); Methamphetamines; Fentanyl and Heroin

Solomon stated he is happy with the amount of arrests and the hard work of the law enforcement officers.