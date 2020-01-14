NK to crown king, queen Friday night

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Local School’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. before the varsity boys basketball game against Fort Recovery.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, in the small gymnasium at the school.

Queen candidates are Jacklyn Leffel, daughter of Jack and Jami Leffel; Abbi Kaup, daughter of Mike and Melissa Kaup; and Carly Fledderjohann, daughter of Kort and Jenny Fledderjohann

King candidates are Owen Carroll, son of Martin and Christine Carroll; Caleb Lageman, son of Mark and Sarah Lageman; and Jakob Rollins, son of Jim and Cindy Rollins.

Members of the homcoming court are freshmen Elijah Steinke, son of Craig and Amy Steinke, and Cameron Farley, daughter of Rod and Sheila Farley; sophomores Josh Peters, son of Jonathan and Michelle Peters, and Avery Henschen daughter, of Jeff and Shelley Henschen; and juniors Nick Tinnerman Topp, son of Mike and Stacy Topp, and Emma Homan daughter of Alan and Beth Homan