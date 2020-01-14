Versailles Music Boosters to hold prom & homecoming dress exchange

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Music Boosters will host their 4th annual Prom and Homecoming Dress Exchange on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Versailles High School, 280 Marker Rd., in the cafetorium. Those attending are asked to use door 19, off of state Route 185.

Private dressing rooms will be available for girls to try on the dresses they are interested in purchasing. Girls wishing to sell their dresses, shoes and accessories will need to bring them to the school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will be a fee of $7 per dress and $3 per pair of shoes and $3 for each accessory that girls wish to display for sale. The Music Boosters will use the proceeds from the dress exchange to help fund the vocal and instrumental music departments. Items can be sold at whichever price point the seller chooses and sellers can keep any money made from sales.

Admission is free and doors are open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m.

This sale is cash only and all sales are final. For more information, please contanct musicboostersvhs@gmail.com.