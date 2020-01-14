St. Remy Church to hold Valentine’s dinner

RUSSIA — St. Remy Church will hold a St. Valentine’s Day Dinner for engaged and married couples on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Remy Hall, 101 St. Remy St., Russia. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner held at 6:30 p.m. and guest speakers Greg and Stephanie Schutte at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per couple and include dinner, drinks and guest speakers. Tickets will be sold after each St. Remy Mass the weekends of Jan. 18 and 19, and Jan. 25 and 26. Payment can also be mailed to St. Remy Parish St. Valentine Dinner, 108 E. Main St., Russia, OH 45363. Tickets will be mailed to sender’s specific address. All tickets must be paid for prior to the event.

Russia’s junior class will be offering babysitting services for the event from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Children may be dropped off in the school’s Commons. There will be games, a craft, and a movie. The cost of this service is donation based. Anyone planning to use this service is asked to email the names and ages of children and at least one parent’s cell phone number to Angie Monnin at amonnin@russiaschool.org.

For ticket information, call the St. Remy office at 937-526-3437.