YWCA hosts Martin Luther King celebration

PIQUA — The 12th annual Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration hosted by the YWCA with support from Upper Valley Medical Center Premier Health Partners will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will focus on “The color of a life jacket means nothing to a person who is drowning” with Dr. Doreen Larson, President, Edison State Community College, as the keynote speaker and also a reading of, “Life Jackets For Us All” by Edison State Community College student, Claire Borgerding of Minster, which will feature community members. Other local dignitaries will also be included in the program.

“We are extremely excited about the message of this year’s program. The MLK Community Event is a wonderful way to pay tribute to Martin Luther King and his message of peace and diversity to mankind,” MLK Committee Member Linda Grimes said. Grimes will facilitate the event.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.